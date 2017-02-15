Michael Warham murder trial: Live updates from day three

The trial over the killing of 16-year-old Micheal Warham continues into a third today where witnesses will be giving evidence.

Declan Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies murdering the teenager.

Michael Warham due to become a father when he was stabbed in the chest and left fighting for his life in a quiet street in Shrewsbury.

He died three days after the altercation, which happened on August 1, 2016.

During the opening of the trial yesterday a jury heard how two gangs were involved in a running battle, in which he victim was stabbed.