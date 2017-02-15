Brexit: Large jump in hate crime since EU referendum

Levels of hate crime increased in the police force areas covering Shropshire and Mid Wales in the aftermath of last year’s EU referendum, figures have revealed.

In West Mercia between July and September there were 247 incidents – an increase of 64 per cent – while in Dyfed-Powys there were 35 incidents – up by 52 per cent.

Nationally, record levels of hate crime were reported by three-quarters of police forces in England and Wales during the same period.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota, of Telford & Wrekin Council, is among those in Shropshire to have spoken out on hate crime.

He has told how his wife was targeted in the wake of the EU referendum and called on councillors to support action to reduce the number of hate crimes.

A human rights organisation has said the country should prepare for the possibility of further spikes in offences once the Brexit process starts.

The new figures provide the first complete picture of hate crime recorded by police in England and Wales following the referendum on June 23.

They show that in the three months ending September last year, 33 out of 44 forces recorded the highest quarterly number of hate crimes since comparable records began in April 2012. Only four forces reported a decrease on the previous three months.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said the findings suggested a small number of people used the Brexit vote “to legitimise inexcusable racism and prejudice”, while Victim Support said more had to be done so victims came forward.

David Isaac, chairman of the EHRC, said it “must be sensible to prepare for any possible spikes” in hate crime.

“The vast majority of people who voted to leave the EU did so because they believed it was best for Britain and not because they are intolerant of others,” he said.

“But it is clear a small minority used the Brexit vote to legitimise inexcusable racism and prejudice. We cannot allow such intolerable acts of hate to be condoned or repeated.”