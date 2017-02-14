Shropshire New Year's Eve rapist jailed for eight years

A man who raped a woman as she slept after New Year’s Eve celebrations has been locked up for eight years.

David Bird, aged 21, took advantage of the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when she was intoxicated and had gone to bed.

He had been convicted of rape by a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court following an earlier trial that lasted four days.

Recorder Martin Jackson imposed the term when Bird, of The Trench, near Ellesmere, appeared at Worcester Crown Court to be sentenced.

During the trial the jury heard the attack happened at a house party in the early hours of New Year’s Day two years ago.

The defendant took advantage of the woman while she was asleep after having seen in the new year earlier at a pub.

The victim was in an intoxicated state and was put to bed and when she and the defendant were alone the attack happened.

Giving evidence the woman said that she had been asleep following the night out.

But she had woken to find Bird on top of her and that she had tried to push him away.

Bird had denied the rape allegation. He claimed in court that, while he accepted sex took place, it was consensual. But that claim was rejected by a jury who found him guilty.