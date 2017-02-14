Oswestry man who had sexual activity with underage girls in his car avoids jail

An Oswestry man who was involved in sexual activity with an underage girl has been given a suspended sentence.

Martin Crouch had twice engaged in sex acts with the girl when they were together in his car late at night.

Crouch was given 18 months in custody, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Judge Peter Barrie said Crouch had been 19 at the time and as the adult it was his responsibility to protect the girl.

He said the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was underage and Crouch had betrayed that responsibility and should have known better.

Crouch, of St Anne’s Drive, Morda, had pleaded guilty to the two charges of sexual activity with a child at an earlier hearing.

Mr Kevin Grego, prosecuting, said the offences occurred between August and October, 2015. The defendant’s DNA was found on the girl’s jeans.

The court heard that the offences were aggravated by an element of grooming and that there had been a degree of planning. Mr Paul Smith, for Crouch, said reports showed his client to be vulnerable and immature with some cognitive difficulties.

He said Crouch had shown remorse and was now older and had the support of his family.

Crouch must also complete 200 hours’ unpaid work, attend a rehabilitation programme and will be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.