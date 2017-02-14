Oswestry armed robberies: Police reassure public after shops targetted

Officers have moved to assure residents in Oswestry that despite a recent spate of armed robberies, they remain “rare” overall.

It comes after a masked, armed man burst into the Co-op store in Castle Street in Oswestry on Saturday night, leaned over the till and fled with money.

Despite the robbery being the fourth in five months where convenience stores in the town have been targeted, West Mercia Police have insisted incidents of that nature remain rare.

They say although there is nothing to suggest a link to the previous robberies, they will keep an open mind as inquiries continue. Detective Sergeant David Meyer said: “All reported robberies will be treated seriously and I would like to reassure the local community that incidents such as this remain rare in the area.

“While there is nothing to suggest a link to previous robberies at this stage, we will remain open minded as investigations continue.

“I urge anyone with information that could help to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information can call police on 101, quoting the reference number 578s of February 11.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.