Michael Warham murder trial: Teenager stabbed in running battle between two gangs in Shrewsbury, court told

Two gangs were involved in a running battle which left one teenager fatally wounded, a court has heard.

Michael Warham was 16 and due to become a father when he was stabbed in the chest and left fighting for his life in a quiet street in Shrewsbury.

He died three days after the altercation, which happened on August 1, 2016.

The trial of his alleged attacker entered its second day at Stafford Crown Court today before Judge John Wait.

Declan Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies murdering the teenager.

A jury of eight women and four men heard from Crown Prosecutor Rachel Bland that Graves, who appeared in court wearing a white shirt, grey tie and with his hair in a crew cut, was in a group of up to six men who went to a flat on Moneybrook Way, Meole Brace, and told the homeowner that she should ‘get them out here’.

Mr Warham, who had 13 brothers and sisters, was in the flat with his pregnant girlfriend Nikita Fraughan and two other men. He left with his male friends to confront the group.

CCTV showed the men running up Moneybrook Way, along Stapleford Road and in to Wayford Close. It is the prosecution case that some were armed with scaffolding poles while others carried wooden posts and knives.

Residents of the streets reported hearing shouting and arguing and minutes later Mr Warham was found lying on the pavement bleeding from knife wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Mr Warham, who was from the Bootle area of Merseyside, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

However, he died in the early hours of August 4. Miss Bland said: “We shall put before you evidence of what happened in Meole Brace estate. Witnesses will tell you of what part of the events they saw and heard. But we can not put before you anyone who saw Declan Graves stab Michael Warham. But Declan Graves is charged with murder.

“The combination of all the evidence will draw you to the certain conclusion that this person stabbed Michael Warham and killed him.”

The court heard that in the minutes following the attack, Graves hammered on the door of a nearby house, claiming he was being chased before urging the homeowners to take him to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where he was to meet his brother. This they did, although he did not enter the hospital and walked off with two other men.

A knife was found in the garden and was DNA tested. It matched the DNA of Michael Warham.

The trial continues.