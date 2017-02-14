facebook icon twitter icon
Michael Warham murder trial opens over 16-year-old's death in Shrewsbury - live updates

The prosecution was due to open its case this morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old in Shrewsbury.

Police activity at the scene in Wayford Close
Declan Graves, 19, denies murdering Michael Warham in August last year.

Graves, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies a charge of murder.

Mr Warham, who was from the Bootle area of Merseyside, was found in Wayford Close, Meole Brace, shortly before 10pm on August 1. He had suffered a stab wound to the chest and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 4.

Follow Shropshire Star reporter Lucy Todman's updates from Stafford Crown Court:

