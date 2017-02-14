facebook icon twitter icon
Man, 19, arrested after 'very large cannabis grow' discovered in Shrewsbury

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a "very large cannabis grow" at a property in Shrewsbury.

Cannabis plants found at the property. Photo: Shrewsbury police.
Police carried out the warrant at a property in Moston Road early this morning in what has been described as an intelligence-led operation.

They said they discovered a "very large" cannabis grow.

The man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

West Mercia Police said more information will be released later.

