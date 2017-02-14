£2,000 reward offered to help catch suspects in 70 high-value burglaries

Crimestoppers offering a reward of up to £2,000 for information on the whereabouts of two men wan suspected of being involved in a large number of burglaries spanning the south of England and West Midlands.

Matthew Bryan, aged 25, and Lee Heane, aged 26, are believed to be linked to over 70 high-value burglary offences across Kent, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hampshire, East Sussex, West Sussex and West Mercia since October 2016.

The pair are believed to be staying in hotels or B&Bs and are known to have criminal associates in the Kent area, particularly Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs.

Liam Duffy, Crimestoppers’ regional manager, said: “Burglary is a crime that causes immense distress to victims, which is why it is always taken so seriously. Not only is it the shock of having intruders in your own home, but it is the theft of sentimental items that can be particularly traumatic.

“We ask anyone who might know the whereabouts of Bryan or Heane to contact us. No-one will ever know that you spoke to us and you will never have to give a statement to police or go to court.”

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through an anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.