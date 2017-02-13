Telford Pc admits downloading 65,000 child porn images

A police officer from Telford has admitted downloading more than 65,000 pornographic images of children.

Pc Peter Ba-Han, 55, pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to one count of making indecent images of children.

Ba-Han, who serves with the Metropolitan Police, said he did not know what the images were "at the time of downloading".

Sentencing will take place on March 23.

Judge Andrew Goymer said Ba-Han could expect a prison sentence.

"This quantity of images, albeit there may be some element of copying from one computer or another, is going to put it at the top end of the sentencing range," the judge said.

Ba-Han was suspended from duty after police seized a computer and external hard drives from his Dawley home in May 2013.

Nicholas Yeo, defending, said his client would "inevitably" lose his job as a Met officer.

Ba-Han was placed on conditional bail until sentencing.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “As a serving police officer, Ba-Han will have been fully aware of the impact his appalling actions would have.

“Every single downloaded image is a crime scene and behind each is a vulnerable young victim of appalling sexual abuse. With every click, Ba-Han has abused a position of trust and helped to fuel a vile trade in indecent images.

“If anyone has any concerns about a child, they can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 for advice. Children and young people can call ChildLine on 0800 1111, or get help online at childline.org.uk.”