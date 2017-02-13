Shrewsbury School worker questioned over historic sex offences

A worker from Shrewsbury School has been interviewed in relation to a string of historic sex offences at a school in Sussex.

The 65-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, was originally arrested in January 2016 on suspicion of indecent assault on a girl aged 18 in 1994, indecent assault on a boy aged 18 in 1990 and indecent assault on a boy aged 15 or 16 in 1988 or 1989.

The man was rearrested in Shropshire by Sussex officers in December and was interviewed on suspicion of further offences against six people - five men, and a woman, before being rebailed.

He is one of four men arrested over allegations of sexual offences against pupils at a school near Horsham,.

The four men had their police bail extended until March 15 while police reports are being considered by the CPS.

The four and their legal representatives were informed and did not need to attend police stations.

The others are:

A 66-year-old man from North Yorkshire who was arrested in January 2016 on suspicion of the rape of a girl then aged 16 to 18 in West Sussex in 1992-94, and indecent assault on a girl then aged 17 in 1994.

A 62-year-old West London man who was arrested in June 2016, on suspicion of indecent assaults on four girls then aged between 14 and 17 in West Sussex between 1985 and 1993.

A 74-year-old man living in the Charente-Maritime district of France, who is a UK citizen and was arrested in the UK in December 2016, on suspicion of indecent assaults on three boys aged between 10 and 12 in West Sussex between 1981 and 1984.

All the men were teachers at the Sussex school.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.