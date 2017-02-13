Michael Warham murder case: Trial to start over 16-year-old's death in Shrewsbury

The murder trial of a man accused of killing a 16-year-old in Shrewsbury was due to get underway today.

Declan Graves, aged 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies murdering Michael Warham in Shrewsbury on August 4 last year.

His trial, which could last up to a month, was due to start at Stafford Crown Court this morning .

It was due to be presided over by Judge John Wait.

Graves, who has been in custody since being charged, denied murder at a hearing on January 14.

Mr Warham, who was from the Bootle area of Merseyside, was found in Wayford Close, Meole Brace, shortly before 10pm on August 1. He had suffered a stab wound to the chest and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 4. In the days after his Mr Warham’s death it was revealed that he was due to become a father.