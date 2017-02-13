Masked armed robber raids Co-op store in Oswestry

A masked robber armed with a blade stole money from the till of a Co-op store in Oswestry.

The robbery took place at the shop on Castle Street where a man is believed to have leaned over the till and taken an amount of cash before leaving the premises on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white man, aged in his mid 30s or 40s and around 6ft tall and skinny build. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey zip up hooded top, blue jeans and a blue scarf or mask covering his face.

West Mercia Police say he may have had a small blade or knife on his person.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

It was reported at about 7.50pm on Saturday night.

Following the incident the store remained closed until Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the Co-op said: "There was an incident in our Castle Street, Oswestry, store at approximately 7.50pm on Saturday, February 11,when an armed intruder entered the store.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt, and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police, who are investigating. The store apologises for any inconvenience caused during its temporary closure, and re-opened on Sunday."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a man matching the description in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 578s of February 11.