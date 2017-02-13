Man hit over head with wooden mallet in Telford robbery

A man was hit over the head with a wooden mallet in an armed robbery in Telford.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to his head following the attack.

He was walking along the Silkin Way, close to Bridgnorth Road in Madeley at 2am on Saturday.

He was approached by a white male who hit him over the head with a weapon, believed to be a wooden mallet, about two or three times.

He later discovered his wallet was missing.

The offender is described as being a white male with tattoos on his neck.