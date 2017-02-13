Gold jewellery stolen as house raiders strike twice in two days

Gold family jewellery was stolen when two Telford homes were raided at the weekend.

In the first break-in, crooks entered a house in Mafeking Road, Hadley, where they made a mess as they searched the house before making off with a black holdall containing family gold, four medals and a mobile phone.

The items of jewellery stolen between 7.15pm and 9.20pm on Saturday included boxed sets of necklace and ear rings, gold bangles, a gold bracelet, gold rings, a baby ring, gold ear rings, a gold stud and a gold forehead tikka.

Just one day later, raiders entered a house in Mount Gilbert, Arleston, between 4.10pm and 8pm and stole three men's gold chains, cash and paperwork.

Police officers have carried out house to house enquiries in both locations and are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or is aware of these items being offered for sale.

Detective Sergeant John Taylor said: "We continue to work with local communities to reduce incidents of burglary which target family gold, and advise people to take some simple precautions to reduce the chances of them falling victim to this particular type of crime.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Mafeking Road or Mount Gilbert over the weekend, or is aware of the stolen items being offered for sale."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incidents 672S of February 11 or 611S of February 1