An autistic student had a mobile phone stolen from him in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police say an unknown man approached the student at the bus stop outside Shirehall at 3.20pm on Friday.

The man stole the vulnerable student’s iPhone 4 from his hand.

Anyone with any information should call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org