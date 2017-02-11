'Mulberry', Louis Vuitton': Telford pensioner sold fake designer handbags at market stall

A Telford pensioner was caught selling fake designer handbags and purses on a market stall, a court heard.

Diane Dodd, 68, sold the fake goods to undercover investigators who posed as customers, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

The covert operation was carried out following suspicions that counterfeit items were being sold at Wellesbourne Airfield Market in Warwick.

The court heard that on the first occasion on October 8 last year, an undercover officer bought a fake Mulberry handbag for £20.

Sam Coe, prosecuting, said Dodd was at the stall, which had a “large quantity” of handbags and purses for sale.

Mulberry examined the handbag and confirmed it was fake.

Further test purchases were made on October 15 and 29 last year, when officers bought a "Mulberry" bag for £15 and a "Louis Vuitton" purse for £10.

Both were later examined and found to be counterfeit.

Dodd, of Hinkshay Road, Dawley, admitted three counts of selling goods bearing a sign likely to be mistaken for a registered trade mark, when she appeared at court.

She pleaded guilty to a further two charges of possessing bags and purses with a false trade mark for sale or hire between October 7 and 30 last year.

The court heard the investigation was led by TM Eye, a private investigation firm.

Mr Coe said: “It’s clear on each visit these items were for sale but they weren’t genuine.

“The items were clearly being sold for a gain, for a profit.

“On each occasion she was at the stall so the inference was she was running the stall.”

He said it appeared to be a “regular operation”, adding: “She must have known the items were counterfeit.”

He said it was a serious offence as it took profit away from businesses and damaged brands due to the quality of the fake goods being poor.

Mr John McMillan, representing Dodd, said she was retired and thought she could make some money running a stall on a market. He said: “She was aware these were not genuine items but she was not aware it was a criminal offence to sell them.”

He said the items had been supplied to her by someone from Manchester and she bought the bags for £17 to sell on for £20.

Dodd, who had no previous convictions, was given a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.