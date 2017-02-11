Telford bomb hoax threat man given caution

A man has been cautioned by police following a bomb hoax threat in Telford.

Police were called to a premises in the town at 5.35am yesterday morning following reports of a “suspicious person” who claimed to have a bomb.

West Mercia Police spokesman Daniel Butler said: “A man had informed staff that he had a device and was going to take it into the town centre.

"Police responded accordingly and within 10 minutes deemed that the threat of a bomb was a hoax.

“Police further deemed that there was no need to evacuate the area.

"A 48-year-old man from Telford was cautioned.”Bomb hoax threat man given caution