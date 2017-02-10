Wem toilet block daubed in graffiti

Vandals have covered a former toilet block in Wem in graffiti.

Wem Town Council is appealing for information after the old toilet block on Wem recreation ground was painted with graffiti on Thursday evening.

A statement on the town council’s website said it will take a lot of time and effort to remove.

It says: “The old toilet block on Wem recreation ground has been visited by graffiti artists overnight.

“Police and the town council are asking for any information relating to this incident please report it to either 101 or the anti social behaviour line on 0345 678 9020.

“The town council say it is going to take a significant amount of staff time and effort to remove.”

Anyone with information should call Wem safer neighbourhood team on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org