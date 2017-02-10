Teddy bears, food packaging and family photos: The huge illegal dump in Shropshire
It is fly-tipping in Shropshire on a scale that is hardly believable.
This is land owned by Network Rail in Telford, a disused railway line that has become an unofficial dumping ground.
Teddy bears, food packaging and even family photos cover the pathways off the A4169, near Horsehay.
The rubbish continues as far as the eye can see, a mountain that would have taken dozens of lorry loads to fill.
Today police and the Environmental Agency said it is investigating to find out where the mountain of trash has come from so that they can find those responsible. That means searching through the rubbish for clues, including addresses on discarded bills.
The track is near to a signal box run by Telford’s Steam Railway, although the line itself is maintained by National Rail.
Simon Masters, a spokesman for the company, said flytipping causes a “great amount of misery”.
“Network Rail is supporting the various authorities investigating these incidents of fly-tipping to establish the circumstances surrounding them and who is responsible,” he said.
“The investigation is currently ongoing so it would not be appropriate to comment further on these incidents.
“However, fly-tipping may appear to be a victim-less crime, but it isn’t. It causes a great amount of misery to those who live nearby as well as costing the taxpayer tens of thousands of pounds in clean-up costs.”
Paul Hughes, chairman of the Telford Steam Railway, said it was during a routine inspection that he and his colleagues came across the mess.
“There’s not a lot of flytipping in the area, but someone’s obviously just seen it as a quiet opportunity and have gone for it.
“It has to be a commercial activity. This isn’t someone dumping a bit of rubbish or just clearing their garage out – there’s tons and tons of it.
“When we found it, I had a quick look through and it must have been dropped by a proper refuse vehicle. It was the middle of winter and it stunk – there was literally steam coming off it.”
Paul said that it was disgusting that the cost of the clean-up would now have to be picked up by Network Rail. If the Telford Steam Railway had acquired the track as they plan to, it could have easily been them footing the bill.
“This is a completely different scale to anything you usually see,” he said.
“Network Rail will end up footing the bill for that, but it could have been us. We’re trying to negotiate taking over that line, and it could have been us at the charity having to pay to tidy it up. This isn’t a victimless crime.
“It would have been a significant amount of the charity’s funds to clear it through as well.”
While the flytipping won’t cause any problems for the Steam Railway’s plans to expand the line down to Doseley, the volunteers have been told to stay away from the area for the time being.
Instead their focus will remain on next year’s Polar Express event, a follow-up to the hugely successful Christmas show they held for the first time in 2016.
Paul said: “We’re very deep into planning for this year’s Polar Express. Tickets will go on sale very shortly.”
There have been a number of large incidents of flytipping over the last few months, including an eight-tonne pile of rubble on Back Lane, near Newport.
In the early hours of the morning, a car crashed into the industrial mess, but was luckily unhurt.
Earlier this year, figures revealed that Shropshire’s two main councils had not issued any fines for fly-tipping since they were given new powers for “on the spot” penalties.
Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council represent more than half the English local authorities who responded to a Freedom of Information request that had not used the powers which allow them to issue fixed penalty notices for smaller cases of fly-tipping.
Shropshire Council said many individuals have received written warnings for various environmental crimes when witnessed by council officers and that fixed penalty notices would only be issued after further investigation.
Telford & Wrekin Council said it had issued scores of fines for littering and dog fouling over the past year and would look to make use of the new legislation for fly-tipping over the coming months.