Telford post office raider stripped of £50,000 payout by judges

A post office raider who won £50,000 damages for being unlawfully kept behind bars has been stripped of the payout by top judges.

Paulo Antonio, 40, formerly of Telford, was handed the cash by a judge who ruled he had been kept in prison too long while awaiting deportation.

But the former reggae DJ, who lived in Windsor Road, Arleston, may now not see any of the money after the Home Office successfully challenged the decision at London’s Appeal Court.

Antonio threatened staff with an imitation gun at Horsehay sub-post office in October 2003 and escaped with £1,300 in cash.

He also targeted Admaston post office but left empty-handed. Antonio was convicted of robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of using an imitation firearm.

He was jailed for nine years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 21 2005 and the Home Office later decided he should be deported as an undesirable. Antonio was set to be flown out of the country on September 28 2010, the day before his sentence expired, Lord Justice Irwin told the Appeal Court.

He claimed to be a Portuguese national but, after he was flown to Lisbon, the Portuguese authorities refused to accept him.

The Home Office kept him in detention whilst trying to find out who he really was and where he came from, the court heard.

Antonio was “unco-operative and less than frank about his origins and history, and thus his nationality”, the judge added.

He gave two conflicting dates of birth, and various names for his father, who he claimed was a Portuguese diplomat who died in 1991.

He told officials his mother was Jamaican and had died in Nebraska in 1996, but the Jaimaican authorities did not accept him as one of their nationals either.

His true identity still a mystery, Antonio was finally released from detention in November 2013. And, in June 2015, Judge Neil Bidder QC ruled that he had been kept in prison for 293 days too long and awarded him £50,000 compensation.

Home Office lawyers did not take that lying down, claiming that Judge Bidder got the law wrong and awarded “excessive” damages.

Lord Justice Irwin, who was sitting with Lady Justice Gloster, agreed that an order for his deportation had wrongly been overturned.

The appeal judges directed a retrial of Antonio’s claim that he was unlawfully detained between January 20 and November 13, 2013.