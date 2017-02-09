Shropshire car salesman’s reign of abuse ends in jail

A Shropshire car salesman who was involved in a two-year period of sustained domestic violence has been jailed for a total of 18 months.

Matthew Wall, 30, had kicked, punched, strangled and scratched his former partner and had struck her with various household objects.

Following a trial in December he was convicted of nine offences of assaulting the victim causing her actual bodily harm.

The victim suffered repeated blows with a hairdryer, was hit on the head when a TV remote control was thrown at her and was struck with a child’s wooden chair, causing injuries to her ribs.

Recorder Lowe said the violence contrasted with reports that, in ordinary life, Wall was regarded as hard working, reliable and well-liked, and in a reference from a previous girlfriend, there was no hint of his subsequent behaviour.

In addition to the prison sentence Wall, of Partridge Drive, Ketley, Telford, was made subject to a five-year restraining order preventing him having any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

The victim met the defendant in 2011 and he moved into her home in Ditherington, Shrewsbury before a move to the Copthorne area.

It was only in October, 2015, two months after the relationship ended, that the victim went to the police.

Wall had denied all nine charges, claiming there was no truth in the allegations and he had not caused any of the injuries.

At court, Mr Anthony Potter, for Wall, said his client now realised domestic violence was unacceptable and had expressed regret and remorse for the way he had conducted himself.