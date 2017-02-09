Shrewsbury's fomer magistrates court to be upgraded to crown court

Plans to extend and refurbish the former magistrates court in Shrewsbury and turn it into a crown court have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The Ministry of Justice wants to transform the building, which was closed in March 2016 and has stood empty since, from the current four court set-up into a purpose-built two-room courtroom.

A two-storey extension has been proposed for the building, which would provide an extra 154 square metres of floorspace. A new pedestrian footpath will be built to the front of the building.

Agents working on behalf of the Ministry of Justice said knocking the four courts into two would allow for the creation of other facilities including a multi-purpose hearing room, Judge’s chambers and retiring rooms for juries.

The MOJ confirmed the plan was still to move the existing crown court from its Shirehall location into the refurbished building.

Alistair Russell, of planning agents RPS, said in a planning statement: “The development will allow for the creation of a new internal arrangement within the court, principally to create two courtroom areas to better meet the requirements of the MOJ.

“Shrewsbury Magistrates’ Court was originally constructed in 1992. The proposed extension and external alterations would enable an improved internal arrangement to provide up-to-date facilities so that the court can be reopened.

“The building would be extended onto what was previously the staff car park, with the loss of five spaces.

“The reduced level of car parking is sufficient to accommodate reduced staff numbers. Previously the magistrates’ court provided 28 car parking spaces to serve 74 people. The development will provide 23 car parking spaces to serve 65 people.

“This loss should be considered in relation to the lower occupancy of the building compared to when it was previously operating. The loss of parking should also be considered in relation to the significant benefit the re-opened court will provide to the local community.

“Care has been taken to ensure that the extension is in keeping with the architectural style of the existing building, so that that the extension appears to be a natural continuation of the north elevation.

“The two-storey extension would permit the MOJ to alter the internal arrangement in order to meet its requirements and re-open the court to the benefit of the community in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area.

“From an economic perspective the extension would provide construction work in the short term and long-term employment opportunities when the court re-opens. The development would also bring back into use a building which is currently unused.”