Retired school teacher and registered sex offender facing prison after giving boy a lift in sports car

A retired school teacher who broke the terms of his sexual harm prevention order by giving a boy a lift in his sports car could face prison.

Registered sex offender David Hope will find out his fate at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being told his case was too serious for magistrates to deal with in Telford.

Telford Magistrates’ Court heard Hope had also stayed at a place where another boy, aged under 16, was residing during a visit to Ludlow from his home in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

The 69-year-old, who previously taught music, was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order lasting five years in 2013 after being caught in possession of indecent images of children.

Leeds Crown Court previously heard he had more than 2,000 images of boys, many wearing just swimming trucks or their underwear, which he had downloaded on the internet or which were photographs.

Ms Amy Davies, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates’ Court that Hope had stayed in Ludlow in August last year.

She said during the course of his stay, Hope had been sat in an outside courtyard where a boy had been present.

The court heard he failed to tell police he was staying somewhere where other children were staying.

Ms Davies said on another occasion he had given a lift to another boy in his sports car. She said: “He was alone with the child for 15 minutes or so. That put him in breach of his sexual harm prevention order.”

The court heard probation officers had a “major concern” he may re-offend.

Hope, of Granby Close in Headingley, Leeds, had previously pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders register and breaching his sexual harm prevention order. Magistrates committed Hope to Shrewsbury Crown Court. He was granted conditional bail.