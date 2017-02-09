Reckless driving 'is getting worse’ in Shropshire village

Villagers say worries over reckless driving have been heightened after a roadside lamp post was knocked down and a gritting salt bin demolished in a late night accident.

Residents in Gobowen, near Oswestry, are calling for increased road safety measures following the incident on St Martins Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Villager Dot Basham, who successfully led a campaign for speed warning signs and a pedestrian crossing to be installed on St Martins Road, says it is now time for further safety improvements.

Shropshire Councillor David Lloyd has described some motorists’ driving on the route through the village as “nightmarishly fast”.

Sunday’s incident, which happened at about 2.30am, is at least the fourth time lamp posts and telegraph poles on St Martins Road have been destroyed in accidents in recent years after vehicles left the road.

Residents heard a loud bang during the night and villagers woke to find the lamp post and grit bin destroyed and tyre marks nearby.

Mrs Basham said: “Things are getting worse, not better.

“It’s time we had a permanent speed camera on St Martins Road and we also need double white lines running down the road. The latest incident is another of a long list of incidents.

“Somebody could have been walking there. We’ve had a camera van on the road in the last couple of weeks but we need a permanent camera there.

“They’ve already proved about 1,300 cars a day speed through the village, something more must be done. These are people going to work and speeding through day in, day out.

“The speed warning signs are often continually flashing but these drivers keep speeding through. Double white lines to stop overtaking and a speed camera would be a start.”

Mrs Basham said she would be raising her worries with Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council.

She added: “I go there every month and will be raising this with them.

“We need to raise this with the Police and Crime Commissioner too.”

Councillor Lloyd, who lives close to where the latest incident happened, said he would support calls for double white lines and would be raising his concerns with West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

He said: “We need something practical, something to slow down the traffic.

“I saw one car recently drive so fast I frankly thought he was going to take off.

“He must have been doing 70mph and I am angry that some motorists are showing a total disregard to the normal restrictions of the road. Some are driving at nightmarishly fast speeds.”