CCTV released of men wanted by police over attack near Telford nightclub

Images have been released of a group of men that police want to speak to about an assault that happened near a Telford nightclub.

A 26-year-old man needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after the attack.

Officers investigating the incident have reviewed CCTV on the night of the assault and believe these males were in the area at around the same time the assault occurred.

The assault happened at about 1am on December 16, when the victim left a town centre night club.

He was chased down Tan Bank and to the rear of the nightclub where he was assaulted.

It is believed he was punched, kicked and stamped on leaving him with split lip that required stitches, heavy bruising and swelling to his face and several small cuts to his face.

At the time of the assault, police said that a group of between five and seven men were seen near the area and it is believed they may have had information that could help with the investigation.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the assault and for any information that could help them progress their enquiries.

Please contact PC Heather Bateman at Malinsgate Police Station by calling 101 and asking for West Mercia Police and contacting extension 5965 referencing incident 75S of December 16.