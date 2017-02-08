'We've lost everything': Shropshire caravan couple's shock after suspected arson attack

Investigations have begun after a couple’s caravan home was gutted by fire in a suspected arson attack.

Rhys and Megan Bowen both 20, lost all their belongings, including thousands of pounds in cash saved up to buy a plot of land to build their dream home, in the blaze.

The caravan was pitched in a field where the couple keep horses in Lower Dinchope, near Craven Arms, when it was thought to have been deliberately set alight shortly before 11am on Sunday.

Mr Bowen said: “I got up very early and went riding. When I got back we decided to go to Ludlow to buy a cover for one of the horses.

“Megan was going to leave our two dogs behind, but I said we should take them. When we got back at about 10.50am our home was on fire.

“We were only gone for about 45 minutes. The fire service said someone had broken into our caravan.

“We’ve lost everything, our home, our wedding pictures and our memories.

“We had more than £3,000 in cash that we were going to spend this week to buy some land to build our dream house on, now that’s all up in smoke until we back on our feet again.”

Mrs Bowen, a mental health support worker, said she recently cut short a working visit to Sri Lanka after one of their horses, called Haf, mysteriously ingested poison at the site and had to be treated at the University of Liverpool’s veterinary centre as a result.

On Sunday, crews from Church Stretton and Craven Arms used breathing gear and a hose to tackle the caravan fire that was also attended by investigators and an operations officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was of “doubtful origin”’ and an “investigation was ongoing” into the cause of the blaze.

West Mercia Police spokesman Daniel Butler said: “On February 5 at approximately 11.15am we received a report of a fire in a caravan in Dinchope, Craven Arms. Police are appealing for information relating to this incident.”

He said that witnesses who saw suspicious activities in the area at the time should phone 101 quoting 300S of February 5. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mrs Bowen said: “We would like to thank everyone for their help. Complete strangers have been turning up and giving us clothes and money. People have been absolutely wonderful we wouldn’t have got this far without them.”

A fundraising ladies night will be held at Ludlow Football Club on March 9 at 7pm in support of the family. An online crowd fund is also available via justgiving.com/crowdfunding/donna-bowen