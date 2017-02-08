Man arrested after counterfeit tobacco seized from Shrewsbury shop

A man has been arrested after a joint operation saw suspected counterfeit tobacco seized from a shop in Shrewsbury.

Officers from the town's police station and officials from Shropshire Council's trading standards department raided the town centre shop on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police said a large quantity of suspected counterfeit or trade mark infringement tobacco products were seized.

A statement from the force said: "On Tuesday, February 7, a joint operation between Shropshire Council's trading standards and officers from West Mercia Police's Shrewsbury town centre police station seized a large quantity of suspected counterfeit/trade mark infringement tobacco products from a store in Shrewsbury town centre.

"Also an address in Shrewsbury town centre was searched by officers of West Mercia Police and a further large quantity of suspected counterfeit/trade mark infringement tobacco products were seized from the location.

"A male was arrested in connection with this joint operation and he is currently on police bail pending further enquires into the matter."