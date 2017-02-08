Hero Oswestry shopkeeper tells how he chased off knife-wielding robber with wooden pole

An Oswestry shopkeeper turned have-a-go hero has told how he used with a wooden pole to chase off a knife-wielding robber who demanded money from his till.

Balasukantham Balasuntharam - known as Bala - used the pole in self-defence as the masked man pointed a weapon, believed to be a knife, at him before demanding money from his shop.

The 36-year-old shopkeeper grabbed the pole and brandished it at the man, causing him to flee empty-handed.

The attempted armed robbery happened at the Top Shop convenience store on Laburnum Drive, Oswestry, at about 8.45pm on Saturday.

Once Mr Balasuntharam approached the man with the pole, he fled on foot down an alleyway in the direction of Cherry Tree Drive.

Today Mr Balasuntharam played down his bravery, and said he only acted the way he did to protect customers that might have been in the shop at the time.

He said: “From where my till is, I can’t see the back of the shop, so I wasn’t sure if anyone else was in the shop.

“I wanted to make sure no other customers of mine were harmed by this man.

“This is my home, my neighbourhood, I’m not just here to take money off customers.

“Parents allow their children to come into the shop here, so I want to make sure they’re safe from any harm.

“The safety of my customers is the most important thing to me.”

Mr Balasuntharam, who has run and lived above the Top Shop with his wife and two children for four years, said nothing like this had ever happened during their time there.

He said: “It has left me shaken and it’s a shock because nothing like this has happened here before and I hope it never does again.”

Initially the masked man approached the till with beers in his hand and Mr Balasuntharam asked him to remove his mask.

He refused and asked Mr Balasuntharam for money, before the shopkeeper approached him with the pole and he fled.

He said the pole he pointed at the man was the one he uses to turn off the lights and close the shutters.

Mr Balasuntharam criticised the man’s actions, and said people should ask for help before turning to crime to get what they want.

He said: “I was homeless in 2004, I know what it’s like to need help, that’s why people should ask for help.

“If people are hungry, in need of food or something to drink but are struggling to pay I ask that they come and pay me back later, or in worst case scenario not at all.

“Frightening and threatening people is never the answer.”

The man is described as white, in his 30s, of medium build and around 5ft 6in tall.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black gloves, dark-coloured trainers and a black North Face coat with the hood up and a scarf round his face at the time of the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who witnessed the incident at about 8.45pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information should call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org