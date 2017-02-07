Shropshire man charged with stealing £68,000 from HSBC bank account

A Shropshire man has been charged with stealing £68,000 from a HSBC bank account.

Gary Taylor faces a charge of theft by employee in relation to the funds, which belonged to Vida Horsburgh.

The 53-year-old, of Vicarage Drive, Oswestry, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.

He denies the charge, which dates back to between January 2011 and December 2015.

The case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court where Taylor is due to appear on March 6.

He was given conditional bail until the hearing.