Shropshire Council worker was overpaid £2,500 in housing benefits

A Shropshire Council worker was overpaid almost £2,500 in housing benefits after she failed to tell the authority that her partner had two jobs.

Susan Francis, a cleaner, failed to let Shropshire Council’s welfare team know that her household income had increased.

She admitted one offence of dishonesty when she appeared before Telford magistrates on Friday.

Francis, aged 55, of First Terrace, Shrewsbury, received £2,456 in benefits that she was not entitled to between December 2013 and December 2015.

Miss Abigail Hall, prosecuting, said when the defendant filled in the claim form she declared that her partner worked for B&M Stores, but failed to mention that he was also a part-time steward at Shrewsbury Football Club.

“Evidence was received by the local authority in December 2015 that the defendant had increased earnings due to her partner.

“The defendant failed to declare this and failed to notify the local authority. She was interviewed by the council last June and said her partner was not regularly employed so she did not think to put it on the form.

“She had debts and the additional money from benefits was used to buy food and not to clear those debts.”

Miss Emily Lineton, mitigating, said Francis had been employed by the council for 22 years in total.

“At the time of the offence the couple were not earning a great deal hence the claim for housing benefit.

“They were not looking to rip off anyone and accept she should have made the declaration.

“They are not living a lavish lifestyle.

“She has been making repayments since July 2016 and this will continue by instalments until 2020.

“She has lost her good character and is incredibly embarrassed to appear in court.”

For dishonesty Francis was fined £114, ordered to pay costs £185, and victims’ surcharge of £30.