Michael Warham murder case: Trial of man accused of killing teenager in Shrewsbury to start next week

The teenager accused of killing 16-year-old Michael Warham in Shrewsbury will go on trial next week.

Declan Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies murdering the teenager on August 4 last year.

The trial date was confirmed by Judge John Wait in a pre-trial hearing at Stafford Crown Court yesterday, although Graves was not present.

Judge Wait will preside over the trial which is due to start on Monday at Stafford Crown Court.

Graves, who has been in custody since being charged, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder at a hearing on January 14.

Several members of Mr Warham's family watched the proceedings from the public gallery above the court.

More on this story: Michael Warham murder case: Man accused of killing teenager in Shrewsbury pleads not guilty

Michael Warham murder case adjourned

Michael Warham murder case: Man appears in court charged with killing 16-year-old in Shrewsbury

During the hearing it was indicated that the trial is anticipated to last for three weeks, although Judge Wait said it could stretch to a month.

Mr Warham, who was from the Bootle area of Merseyside, was found in Wayford Close, Meole Brace, shortly before 10pm on August 1.

He had suffered a stab wound to the chest and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 4.

In the days after his Mr Warham’s death it was revealed that he was due to become a father.

In a tribute, his girlfriend Nikita, said: “He was the most loving and kindest lad you could ever meet with a heart of gold.

“It’s just so unfortunate that he went so soon, he had his whole life ahead of him and we have a baby on the way. Love and miss him so much. Our baby will grow up knowing how amazing his daddy was.”

In a statement issued shortly after his death Mr Warham’s family described him as a “remarkable young boy with a big heart”.

They said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beloved son and brother in such tragic circumstances. Michael was a much loved, remarkable young boy with a big heart and loving nature.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the honour to know him. We wish to thank everyone who attended the scene to help Michael.

“We would also like to thank the medical staff at the hospital and all those who have helped the police at this time.”