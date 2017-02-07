Knife-wielding robber chased off by Oswestry shop staff with wooden pole

A man held staff at knifepoint at a shop in Oswestry and demanded money from the till before being chased off with a wooden pole.

The attempted armed robbery happened at the Top Shop convenience store on Laburnum Drive.

A man entered the shop and is reported to have pointed a weapon - believed to be a knife - at a member of staff before demanding money from the till.

The staff member then approached the man holding a wooden pole and he fled on foot down an alleyway in the direction of Cherry Tree Drive.

The Top Shop on Laburnum Drive, Oswestry today, following attempted armed robbery on Sunday night. Any info call 101 pic.twitter.com/AINtxg8gJD — Naomi Penrose (@Naomi_ShropStar) February 7, 2017

The man is described as white, in his 30s, of medium build and around 5ft 6in tall.

He was wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black gloves, dark-coloured trainers and a black North Face coat with the hood up and a scarf round his face at the time of the incident.

No money was handed over and nothing was taken but the member of staff was left shaken up.

Officers are keen to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who witnessed the incident at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shrewsbury CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 681S of February 4.