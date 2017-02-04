Shropshire businessman facing jail for child images on computer

A businessman faces jail after being convicted of five charges of possessing indecent images of children.

Nearly 170 still and moving images were discovered on one of five hard drives inside Simon King’s computer after it was seized from his farmhouse in Haughton, near Oswestry. The 47 year old, who runs Halcyon Furniture, was convicted of all the charges by a jury after a trial lasting two days at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

King claimed he did not know the images were on the computer and he had not downloaded or created the files.

He faced three charges of possessing indecent still images of children, with 38 of the images in the most serious category A. Four were in category B and 119 in category C. He was also found guilty of two charges of possession of five moving images of children, of which four of those were in the most serious category.

Adjourning the case for pre-sentence reports, Judge Jim Tindal warned King he faced a custodial sentence.

King, who showed no emotion as the jury returned a guilty verdict, was bailed until February 24 when he will be sentenced at the same court.