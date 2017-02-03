Shropshire businessman denies child sex images charges

Indecent images of children were found by police on the computer of a Shropshire businessman, a court has heard.

Nearly 170 still and moving images were discovered on one of five hard drives inside Simon King’s computer after it was seized from his farmhouse in Haughton, near Oswestry.

But the 47-year-old, who runs Halcyon Furniture, told police he did not know the images were on there and that he had not downloaded or created them.

He is standing trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading not guilty to five charges of possessing an indecent photograph of a child.

King is accused of making 157 indecent still photographs on July 18, 2011, with 38 of those at the most serious Category A, four at Category B and 119 at Category C.

He also stands charged of possessing five indecent moving images between March 2010 and August 2012, with four of those in the most serious category.

The dates of the charges relate to when the files were created on the computer, the jury was told.

Addressing them in opening the case, prosecutor Mr Marc Davies said: “There is no argument that the images were on the computer belonging to Mr King.

“The question for you to decide, putting it as simply as I can, is was it Mr King that put them there?

“The Crown has to make you sure he knew they were there.

“When the computer is analysed Mr King is asked about them, and he says ‘Well, it was nothing to do with me’.

“What he says is ‘Yes, that’s my computer, it’s got a number of hard drives in it because I used it for recording music. Some of them were second hand.

“He said his computer was at home and anyone who came round was welcome to use it.

“It might have been one of those, he said, although he could not say who it might be.

“Or it might be that, he said, that when he bought the hard drive they were already on there.

“The only logical explanation is that Mr King was aware they were there, because he had put them there.

“His desperate explanation doesn’t stand up to any great scrutiny at all.”

Mr Davies said search terms used on the computer pointed towards the user having an interest in the “sort of pictures found on Mr King’s computer”.

“The Crown say this is all pointing towards the access, the possessing, being Mr King,” the prosecutor added.

“It essentially boils down to a whodunnit.

“The Crown say the evidence and your common sense points to one person only, that being Mr King, and that in these circumstances your verdict should be guilty.”

The trial continues.