Man exposed himself to pensioner in Shrewsbury

A man exposed himself to a pensioner in broad daylight in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police are investigating the incident where a man in his 20s approached woman in her 70s and exposed himself.

The woman was in Battlefield Heritage Park at around 2.30pm on Wednesday when she was approached by the man and asked for the time.

The man, was described as having short dark hair, clean shaven, with grey jogging bottoms, a dark jacket, and carrying a bright red motorcycle helmet.

He is reported to have left in the direction of Battlefield church.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 439s of February 1.