Cars seized and drivers warned in Telford police crackdown

Two cars were seized and a number of motorists were reported during a police crackdown in Telford.

Officers from Telford Police Station were out during the morning rush hour, monitoring traffic on the A518 at Hortonwood.

The operation, which had been organised by PC Gary Lansdale, was looking at vehicles and drivers that did not have the proper documentation.

Any vehicles with obvious issues were also pulled over during the day.

In total 14 drivers were reported for a variety of offences.

They will either receive fixed penalty notices or be summonsed to court in due course.

A further 21 advisory notices were issued during the operation.

These were for minor vehicle faults like blown light bulbs, which needed to be fixed.

The crackdown took place on Wednesday morning.

Pc Lansdale said “The vast majority of motorists are completely law abiding.

“They take the time and effort to make sure their vehicles are in proper working order. It’s grossly unfair on them that a small minority insist on driving without tax, insurance or an MOT, or even without a driving licence.

“That ultimately can have a knock on effect for everyone else.

“With the darker mornings and poor weather we experience this time of year, it’s imperative that vehicle lights, windscreen wipers and tyres, for example, are all in good condition and working properly.”

Pc Lansdale said the operation had been the latest in a series of similar road checks, which had taken place in recent weeks.

“I would like to reassure people we are not stopping every single vehicle, unnecessarily delaying people on their journeys,” he said.

“We are using the latest ANPR technology which can instantly identify passing vehicles which are of specific interest to police.”

Meanwhile, in Newport a crackdown on parking in October saw 70 parking tickets handed out in 14 hours.

And as officers prepare for a change in the law that will see harsher penalties for people caught using their phone at the wheel, last month it was revealed that nearly 700 motorists were caught by the police forces covering the region during a crackdown on use.