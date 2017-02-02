Telford jewellery thief is jailed

A thief who was found with items of jewellery from a house burglary has been jailed.

Christopher Booth was arrested the day after the break-in at the property in Shawbirch, Telford, in November last year.

Booth was jailed for 16 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court having admitted a charge of handling stolen goods.

The court heard that Booth had an “appalling” record with more than 30 convictions for robbery, burglary and dishonesty.

Judge Jim Tindal said there were no significant gaps in the defendant’s offending and it appeared there was a revolving door at the police station as Booth was offending each time he was released from prison.

Booth had been due to face trial having pleaded not guilty to burglary, but the prosecution offered no evidence.

Miss Gemma Maxwell, prosecuting, said a quantity of jewellery, some of sentimental value, electrical goods and a brand new pair of Adidas trainers, still in the box, and an Adidas sports bag were stolen in a burglary at Monet Close on November 7 last year.

She said two men were seen acting suspiciously in the area, but there was no positive identification.

Miss Maxwell said at 4pm the next day officers went to Booth’s address in Hurley Brook Way, Leegomery, Telford, and found a glass jewellery box, a few items of jewellery and the trainers.

She said that Booth had denied being involved in the burglary and said the items had come into his possession when he was buying drugs.

Mr Paul Smith, for Booth, said his client was currently clear of his drug addiction which he intended to maintain on his release.