Drink driving Shrewsbury care practitioner is banned

A senior care practitioner in Shrewsbury caught drink driving has been handed a 14-month driving ban by magistrates.

Peter Francis Lloyd, who works in Shrewsbury, appeared at Welshpool Magistrates Court, where he admitted drink driving. The offence happened on January 11 on Bethel Street, Llanidloes.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said at about midday that day, officers had heard a noise “consistent with a road traffic collision” and noticed a man running up Brook Street, and came across Lloyd’s vehicle going back and forth, in what looked like an attempt to drive away.

Mrs Tench said the man running up the road, was the driver of the vehicle that Lloyd, of Bakehouse Yard, High Street, Llanidloes, had collided with.

The prosecutor said when Lloyd was stopped he displayed signs that he was under the influence of alcohol, and when tested at the roadside, gave a reading of 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She said: “When stopped he said I’m not a bad person, just a bad driver but I’m not a bad person.”

Police arrested Lloyd, 40, and during his interview said he had hit the roundabout but had intended to park up his vehicle.

Owain Jones, defending, said Lloyd was a man of previous good character, with a clean driving licence, prior to the offence.

He said: “My client is embarrassed by this offence and does not recall the incident well. He does not understand why he drove as he does not live far from where his car was.”

Mr Jones said Lloyd accepted what happened was as a result of “utter foolishness.”

He said: “He thinks he must have recently woken up when it happened and wasn’t thinking straight,” he said.

Mr Jones said Lloyd had been concerned about the prospect of losing his job, but instead had been demoted by his employer.

As well his handing him a disqualification, Lloyd was also fined £400, as well as £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.