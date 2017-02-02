Burglars steal a fork lift truck from Telford recycling centre

Burglars stole a fork lift truck from a Telford recycling centre which recently closed due to a high court order.

The chain on the front gate at Greenway Waste Recycling, in Telford, was cut at about 7pm.

The crooks also stole a long arm digger.

Greenway Waste Recycling is facing an uncertain future after being closed, which has seen a legal order issued for the forfeiture of the site.

The company moved into the premises in Recycling House, in Rock Road, in Ketley, in 2014.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office, a private enforcement company, have pinned notices to the gates ordering the property to be seized.

The notice says that Greenway had until yesterday to remove any goods from the building, or officials will “treat the goods as abandoned and will dispose of these items without further notice”.

The company had operated under a creditors voluntary arrangement since 2014.

It was scheduled to pay £4.7 million under the agreement between 2014 and 2019.

The company has yet to comment on the burglary.

Anyone with details is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.