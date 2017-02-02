£3,000 part stripped off Mercedes van parked in Telford

A thief stripped a catalytic converter worth an estimated £3,000 from a white Mercedes van in a business compound.

West Mercia Police said the man got into the premises at Halesfield 19, Telford, by scaling a six-foot high metal fence.

Other thefts included a black purse containing £25 in cash, store cards and a driving licence stolen from a blue Renault Megane parked, in Summerhill, Sutton Hill on Sunday.

Officers are also seeking information about the theft of the front grill and number plate that were removed from a red Ford Fiesta that was parked, in Willowfield, Woodside.