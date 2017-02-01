Telford brothers caught dealing heroin and cocaine from car

Police caught two Telford brothers dealing drugs from a car in the town, a court heard.

An officer in an unmarked police car saw Steven Smith handing over packages to two different people in the space of a few minutes.

They were handed from the passenger seat of a silver Fiat Punto being driven by his brother David Smith.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that when the officer approached the car in Overdale on January 25 last year, Steven Smith had two clear bags on his lap.

Mr John Brotherton, prosecuting, said one contained a white powder while the other was a brown powder.

Both men were arrested and a search of Steven Smith’s phone uncovered evidence of what was described as low-level drug dealing.

Drugs paraphernalia was also found at a property in High Street, Wellington, where the two brothers lived at the time, Mr Brotherton told the court.

Steven Smith, 32, and David Smith, 26, both of Bembridge, Brookside, both admitted two charges of possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply at a previous court hearing.

Mr Brotherton told the court that Steven Smith had told police he had recruited his brother, who he is a full-time carer for, as a driver on the day in question by paying him £20.

Mr Paul Smith, for Steven Smith, said his client was now drug free and was performing “admirably” in his role as a carer for David Smith, who has mental health difficulties.

He said the judge could make this an “exceptional case” by not imposing an immediate term of imprisonment.

Mrs Debra White, for David Smith, said her client needed his brother to care for him.

Judge Jim Tindal sentenced Steven Smith to two years in prison – but opted to suspend the term for a period of two years.

Steven Smith was also ordered to complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and observe a night-time curfew meaning he cannot leave his house for six months between 7pm and 7am.

The judge said to him: “You came to an agreement where you would supply drugs on behalf of others further up the chain.

“You stupidly agreed to do that, and even more stupidly got your brother involved by asking him to drive you.”

David Smith was sentenced to 16 months in prison, with that term also suspended for two years.

He must also complete the drug rehabilitation requirement.