PUBLISHED: February 1, 2017 07:59 Spate of burglaries at outbuildings around Shropshire

A number of outbuildings have been burgled in the last week in Shropshire.

A workshop at a saw mill in Ruckley, Shifnal, was broken into and a chainsaw, leaf blower and cordless drill were stolen.

The incident occurred between 3pm on January 25 and 8.30am on January 26.

Over the same night, two males were seen raiding an outbuilding at a house in Callaughton, Much Wenlock.

They stole a strimmer, a Stihl saw and a power washer and were seen fleeing the scene in what may have been a 4x4.

Both males appeared to be white, of medium build, aged between 20 and 30 and wearing wellington boots.

The incident occurred between 6pm and midnight on January 25.

A number of burglaries happened over the weekend.

Power tools including a chainsaw, strimmer and post auger were stolen from two outbuildings beside a small holding in Middleton Scriven, Bridgnorth.

The burglary happened between 8pm on January 27 and 9am on January 28.

Over the same night, power garden tools including a lawnmower, chainsaw, hedge cutter and strimmer were taken from two outbuildings in Catherton Road, Cleobury Mortimer.

A valuable coffee machine, an iPad and cash were stolen when a café/coffee stop at Albrighton, near the RAF base, was broken into between 2pm on January 30 and 7am on January 31.