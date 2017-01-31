Vandals attack Shropshire 'forest school' site

Vandals broke into a Shropshire primary's "forest school" building and damaged the site.

The offenders broke into Broseley C of E Primary School's forest school outbuilding between January 27 and 30, and usef tools from the building to damage to site.

Anypone who witnessed any suspicious activity around the area in Dark Lane, Broseley, is asked to call police on 101 and refer to incident 0267s of January 30. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org