Teenage girl assaulted by two men in Telford

A teenage girl has been assaulted by two men in Telford.

The incident happened at about 8pm Saturday when the girl was approached by two men who put their arms around her shoulders as she walked between a bus stop on Brookside Avenue and the pathway next to Windmill Primary School.

The men took their arms off the victim's shoulders and she was able to walk away without receiving any physical injuries.

The men, both white and in their 20s, were wearing sports-style clothing and police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anyone matching the description in the area at the time.

If you have any information you can call police on 101 and quote incident number 269s of January 29. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org