Shropshire drug dealer hid cocaine inside Kinder egg

A drug dealer was found with packages of cocaine inside a Kinder egg when he stopped at a Telford fast food restaurant, a court heard.

Neil Shevlin’s van was searched by police in the car park of McDonald’s on Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington where they found a total of 12 packages of the drug, along with £400 cash.

Officers were in Wellington on July 29 last year at about 2am when they saw the van driving towards Bennetts Bank, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

They followed the van until it stopped at McDonald’s where they conducted a search.

Miss Samantha Powis, prosecuting, said the 23-year-old told officers he had been to Pussycats nightclub but had not been drinking and was on his way home.

She said: “Searching the vehicle they found seven small plastic bags of a white powder.

“They also found a Kinder egg and inside there were four more bags.

“They were under the driver's seat within his immediate reach.”

In interview, Shevlin told police that he had paid £210 for the drugs, which is a price that would be associated with lower purity.

Miss Powis said: “He said it was not for supply but was for his own use and he had bought in bulk as it was cheaper.

“He said the supply would last him until about July 31, he would take two bags a day and would sell some to friends.”

She added he told officers that there may have been messages on his phone relating to supplying drugs to friends but the police were unable to access it.

Shevlin, of Four Winds Yard in Norton, near Shifnal, had admitted one charge of possession with intent to supply of a class A drug at an earlier hearing.

Mr Paul Smith, for Shevlin, said his client worked as a roofer and because of his father’s ill health had also taken on his work, as well as caring for him.

He also provided for his partner who was expecting a child.

Mr Smith said: “He is a young man who has let down his family.

“And he is a hardworking young man.”

Sentencing, Judge Peter Barrie said: “I accept the cocaine you had with you was would have partly been for your own use and would partly have been passed on within your circle of friends.”

Shevlin was given a 12-month suspended sentence to last for 18 months, given a 12-week curfew and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work over 12 months.

He must also pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge.

Judge Barrie also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs seized, along with the forfeiture of the money.

He said: “Understand this is only by the skin of your teeth and any further involvement with drugs will not be dealt with in this way.”