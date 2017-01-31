Man punched during attack at Telford Indian restaurant

A man has been punched to the head during an attack at an Indian restaurant in the middle of Wellington.

A 54-year-old man entered the Eastern Balti Restaurant on Walker Street, picked up a newspaper and after reading it threw it aside.

He was approached by another man who punched his head, causing minor injuries to both ears and swelling to his face, which were treated at the scene.

Investigating officer PC Will Stirk said: "We believe that there were a number of customers in the restaurant at the time of the incident and I would like to hear from any them because they may have information which would help the investigation."

The attack happened between 6.30pm and 7pm on Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 615S of January 17.