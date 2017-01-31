facebook icon twitter icon
Man denies charge of driving tractor dangerously in Bridgnorth

A motorist has denied causing serious injury to a woman by dangerous driving.

shrewsbury-crown-court1
Shrewsbury Crown Court where the case was heard

Glen Evans is accused of driving a tractor and trailer dangerously on the A458 in Bridgnorth on October 2 last year, causing serious injury to Adele Marie Horton.

Evans, of Princess Way, Stourport, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

A trial date of May 16 was set by Judge Jim Tindal, and is expected to last for four days.

Evans, 50, was bailed until that date.

