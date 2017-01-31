‘Erratic and dangerous’ Shropshire driver arrested after failing breath test

A woman driving in an “erratic and dangerous manner” was arrested by police on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel.

The woman’s car was seen on a country road between Cleobury Mortimer and Kidderminster last week.

It was being driven at what two witnesses said was “an excessive speed” and striking the kerb repeatedly.

They called the police after seeing the woman at about 9pm on Friday.

Police located her and stopped the car, which they seized.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said the roads were a little safer following her arrest. She said: “Police patrols were deployed to the area and checks were conducted on the details passed by the members of the public, to give officers a good idea of where the vehicle would be likely to be

heading.

“Officers were soon behind the car and able to stop it.

“The female driver failed the roadside breath test and was arrested.

“Her vehicle was removed from the road.

“With another drink driver removed from the roads, we are all a little safer, and the driver will be facing the consequences themselves.”

Anyone wishing to report such offences is urged to contact police on 101.