Arsonist admits torching Shropshire home while people were inside

A woman has admitted setting fire to a home in Shropshire while two people were inside.

Entrance to Swain's Meadow, which leads to Street Meadow where the blaze happened. Picture: Google Maps
Cloe Turner pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered when she appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

The 20-year-old, of Brook Road, Craven Arms, admitted starting the blaze at a home in Street Meadow, Church Stretton, on October 30 last year while Sarah Gibbons and Lily Gibbons were inside.

Judge Jim Tindal adjourned the case, to February 24, for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service.

