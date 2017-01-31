Arsonist admits torching Shropshire home while people were inside

A woman has admitted setting fire to a home in Shropshire while two people were inside.

Cloe Turner pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered when she appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

The 20-year-old, of Brook Road, Craven Arms, admitted starting the blaze at a home in Street Meadow, Church Stretton, on October 30 last year while Sarah Gibbons and Lily Gibbons were inside.

Judge Jim Tindal adjourned the case, to February 24, for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service.